Composition of a Woman by Christine E. Ray

Books, Indie Blu(e) Publishing One comment

99 pieces of poetry and prose from award-winning poet Christine E. Ray including 36 new pieces in this revised, expanded edition

Available from Amazon, Book Depository, and other major online book retailers including BarnesandNoble.com and Walmart.

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s