Down A Dark Hall – Donna Matthews

“There is a room, down a dark hall, locked and guarded. Inside reside the scariest of monsters.” Her eyes wide, “What kind of monsters?”

“Hmmm… how to say it…they’re more apparition. You don’t always see them as much as feel their chilly fingers on your neck.”

The girl shuddering but continuing, “Take me there; I want to see.”

“You don’t know what you ask. I was never really insane, except on occasions where my heart was touched.”

“Touched by what?” she whispered.

“Touched by terror, my dear girl. Wild, unleashed fears live in the room down the dark hall.”

Painting by Donna Matthews

Today’s entry is in a category known as flash fiction. There are many other names (micro, mini, nano, etc) and a variety of different lengths (one-word stories, six-word stories, 100 words, 500 words.)

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

