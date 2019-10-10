Down a Dark Hall – M.A. Morris

Down the dark hall
She stumbled,
Running,
Trying to get away from the monster.
Down the dark stairs,
She fell,
Tumbling,
Falling away from the monster.
At night,
In the darkness
Of this house,
She now knew,
Knew monsters were real.
She screamed
Into the night darkness
Of the basement kitchen
As the monster caught her
By the arm.
She heard the low swooshing sound
Of the metal yardstick
Thrumming through the air.
She screamed again at the impact
Upon her back.
Behind her
Into the darkness
She looked
And saw
The monster’s face.
Down into the darkness,
She wished she could fall
When she knew
At the age of nine
Any monster could wear
A mother’s drunken face.
I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.
You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing
