Down a Dark Hall – M.A. Morris

Down the dark hall

She stumbled,

Running,

Trying to get away from the monster.

Down the dark stairs,

She fell,

Tumbling,

Falling away from the monster.

At night,

In the darkness

Of this house,

She now knew,

Knew monsters were real.

She screamed

Into the night darkness

Of the basement kitchen

As the monster caught her

By the arm.

She heard the low swooshing sound

Of the metal yardstick

Thrumming through the air.

She screamed again at the impact

Upon her back.

Behind her

Into the darkness

She looked

And saw

The monster’s face.

Down into the darkness,

She wished she could fall

When she knew

At the age of nine

Any monster could wear

A mother’s drunken face.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

