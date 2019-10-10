Eulogy for a Fairy Princess – Christine E. Ray

your words 

of sacred poetry

take me back 

to the time 

before I was broken

before I was rendered

collateral damage

to the war fought 

over this body

 

you wrap me 

in a cloak 

of subtly 

woven language

sing a eulogy 

to my 

innocence lost

evoke memories of

my heart whole

soul pure

hope 

trust intact

 

this re-membering

of unsullied past

is as mythical

as Santa Clause 

unicorns

but you create 

a shape of me

in words 

so beautiful

so powerful

with such sincerity

that even I 

can see

shimmering outline

of the girl 

I used to be

©2017 Revised ©2019Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

