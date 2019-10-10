Eulogy for a Fairy Princess – Christine E. Ray

I am honored to be a featured writer on Free Verse Revolution
your words
of sacred poetry
take me back
to the time
before I was broken
before I was rendered
collateral damage
to the war fought
over this body
you wrap me
in a cloak
of subtly
woven language
sing a eulogy
to my
innocence lost
evoke memories of
my heart whole
soul pure
hope
trust intact
this re-membering
of unsullied past
is as mythical
as Santa Clause
unicorns
but you create
a shape of me
in words
so beautiful
so powerful
with such sincerity
that even I
can see
shimmering outline
of the girl
I used to be
©2017 Revised ©2019Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
