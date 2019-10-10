Eulogy for a Fairy Princess – Christine E. Ray

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

your words

of sacred poetry

take me back

to the time

before I was broken

before I was rendered

collateral damage

to the war fought

over this body

you wrap me

in a cloak

of subtly

woven language

sing a eulogy

to my

innocence lost

evoke memories of

my heart whole

soul pure

hope

trust intact

this re-membering

of unsullied past

is as mythical

as Santa Clause

unicorns

but you create

a shape of me

in words

so beautiful

so powerful

with such sincerity

that even I

can see

shimmering outline

of the girl

I used to be

©2017 Revised ©2019Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Christine E. Ray lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A former Managing Editor of Sudden Denouement Publications, she founded Indie Blu(e) Publishing with Kindra M. Austin in September 2018. Ray is the author of the award-winning Composition of a Woman and The Myths of Girlhood. Her…