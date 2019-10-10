Zero to Crazy – Christine Bolton

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

In the stillness
of the dawn
There is a chance
for a new beginning
A time to cast away
that which no longer works
The mangled
and exhausted dialogue
Repeated endlessly
and accepted as gospel
A new language
to be learned
and a fresh way
of communicating

My beloved
I fear we are
at an impasse
My heart
fights with my head
and it will always win
I languish in the love
and you thrive in the war
Zero to crazy
in three seconds
is no longer the norm
It must end
It did end
and this is the new dawn

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

Image by Devalei Love from Pixabay

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s