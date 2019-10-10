Zero to Crazy – Christine Bolton

In the stillness
of the dawn
There is a chance
for a new beginning
A time to cast away
that which no longer works
The mangled
and exhausted dialogue
Repeated endlessly
and accepted as gospel
A new language
to be learned
and a fresh way
of communicating
My beloved
I fear we are
at an impasse
My heart
fights with my head
and it will always win
I languish in the love
and you thrive in the war
Zero to crazy
in three seconds
is no longer the norm
It must end
It did end
and this is the new dawn
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
Image by Devalei Love from Pixabay
