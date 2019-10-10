Zero to Crazy – Christine Bolton

In the stillness

of the dawn

There is a chance

for a new beginning

A time to cast away

that which no longer works

The mangled

and exhausted dialogue

Repeated endlessly

and accepted as gospel

A new language

to be learned

and a fresh way

of communicating

My beloved

I fear we are

at an impasse

My heart

fights with my head

and it will always win

I languish in the love

and you thrive in the war

Zero to crazy

in three seconds

is no longer the norm

It must end

It did end

and this is the new dawn

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

Image by Devalei Love from Pixabay

