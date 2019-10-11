Lets Talk Mom Bod – Pallavi

I look into the mirror

and ponder at my reflection

I see new additions, a pound here and a line there

Some well extended stays, and some, frankly I don’t care

for, when I look into the mirror

I also see souvenirs

My body, which’s a reminder

that someone chose me to be their mother

My stretch marks, a cue

that they grew well, before their big debuts

My dark circles around the eyes

convey that they are the epicenters of my life

For when I look into the mirror

I just don’t see my beloved figure

I see a mom, blessed forever.

************

To all moms who have been subjected to post-baby body shame by others or by their own eyes. 💕

Picture credit Bruce Mars on Pexel.com

