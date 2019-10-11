Lets Talk Mom Bod – Pallavi

I look into the mirror
and ponder at my reflection
I see new additions, a pound here and a line there
Some well extended stays, and some, frankly I don’t care
for, when I look into the mirror
I also see souvenirs
My body, which’s a reminder
that someone chose me to be their mother
My stretch marks, a cue
that they grew well, before their big debuts
My dark circles around the eyes
convey that they are the epicenters of my life
For when I look into the mirror
I just don’t see my beloved figure
I see a mom, blessed forever.
************
To all moms who have been subjected to post-baby body shame by others or by their own eyes. 💕
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts