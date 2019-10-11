The Woman In Black – Robert G. Wertzler

I see her sometimes,
In bars, or on the street,
Or in stores, or at games,
That woman in black
Always all in black
Everything black
Even her hair, black
No color, ever
No shiny thing of any
Stone but obsidian
One white thing
Her face so pale
And in her smile
Teeth so white and sharp
I know I must not offer
To buy her a drink or
Ask her to dance, or
Just chat a bit
Even for old times sake
So, meeting now and then
We just nod in acknowledgment,
The most we dare to do,
And then go on our
Separate ways
She, to hunt
And I to remember and
Grieve my “Annabel Lee”
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”