The Woman In Black – Robert G. Wertzler

I see her sometimes,

In bars, or on the street,

Or in stores, or at games,

That woman in black

Always all in black

Everything black

Even her hair, black

No color, ever

No shiny thing of any

Stone but obsidian

One white thing

Her face so pale

And in her smile

Teeth so white and sharp

I know I must not offer

To buy her a drink or

Ask her to dance, or

Just chat a bit

Even for old times sake

So, meeting now and then

We just nod in acknowledgment,

The most we dare to do,

And then go on our

Separate ways

She, to hunt

And I to remember and

Grieve my “Annabel Lee”

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”