Your words roll toward me

across the table

like cats eye marbles

that I can pick up and examine

wonder at the jewel toned beauty

the sculptured moments captured inside

the delicate swirl

drawing me closer

defenses forgotten as I contemplate

the gifts offered

love

friendship

loyalty

respect

trust

intimacy

hope

encased in glass

awaiting my need

should I choose

to stow these precious orbs

in a soft pouch

hanging around my neck

falling close to my heart

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved