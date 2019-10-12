Your words roll toward me
across the table
like cats eye marbles
that I can pick up and examine
wonder at the jewel toned beauty
the sculptured moments captured inside
the delicate swirl
drawing me closer
defenses forgotten as I contemplate
the gifts offered
love
friendship
loyalty
respect
trust
intimacy
hope
encased in glass
awaiting my need
should I choose
to stow these precious orbs
in a soft pouch
hanging around my neck
falling close to my heart
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved