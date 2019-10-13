Beloved – Georgiann Carlson

he came to me

in my dreams

rugged

strong

full of magic

and stars

so when

he offered his heart

I took it

made him my beloved

and together

hand and hand

we travel

through time

I keep his heart

with me at all times

of course

just in case he might

need it

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life