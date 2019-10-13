Beloved – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

he came to me
in my dreams
rugged
strong
full of magic
and stars
so when
he offered his heart
I took it
made him my beloved
and together
hand and hand
we travel
through time
I keep his heart
with me at all times
of course
just in case he might
need it

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s