Beloved – Georgiann Carlson

he came to me
in my dreams
rugged
strong
full of magic
and stars
so when
he offered his heart
I took it
made him my beloved
and together
hand and hand
we travel
through time
I keep his heart
with me at all times
of course
just in case he might
need it
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life