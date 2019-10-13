Conditional Freedom – Pallavi

The woman in black
clad toe to head
being ridiculed for her decision
to practice something we don’t understand
her identity reduced to the cloth around her body
prejudiced as orthodox and primitive
We don’t see behind that veil
that maybe it’s her choice
that maybe the woman in her hasn’t failed
For, she has a mind which’s as scholarly
and fights for equality as valiantly
she’s just like you and me
living life a little differently
Why’s her choice wrong?
only because it doesn’t fit our box?
Her choice to wear a burqa or hijab is no different than mine to wear a skirt or bikini
Remember, freedom is free;
and if granted with conditions, just as much a hypocrisy.
Photo by Samuel Silitonga from Pexels
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts