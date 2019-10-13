Conditional Freedom – Pallavi

The woman in black

clad toe to head

being ridiculed for her decision

to practice something we don’t understand

her identity reduced to the cloth around her body

prejudiced as orthodox and primitive

We don’t see behind that veil

that maybe it’s her choice

that maybe the woman in her hasn’t failed

For, she has a mind which’s as scholarly

and fights for equality as valiantly

she’s just like you and me

living life a little differently

Why’s her choice wrong?

only because it doesn’t fit our box?

Her choice to wear a burqa or hijab is no different than mine to wear a skirt or bikini

Remember, freedom is free;

and if granted with conditions, just as much a hypocrisy.

Photo by Samuel Silitonga from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts