Halloween – Donna Matthews

goblins and ghouls shrieking all night
it’s halloween! the witches dance and sing
haunting humanity with terror and fright
vampire bats wake and take flight
tender young necks a delicious thing
goblins and ghouls shrieking all night
gravediggers shovel dirt; sneering with delight
human spare and found parts they fling
haunting humanity with terror and fright
the boogeyman tall, fearsome and might
terror and dread his shadow will bring
goblins and ghouls shrieking all night
zombies moan in the bright moonlight
out of the grave and wandering
haunting humanity with terror and fright
the graveyard bathed in an eerie green light
it’s halloween! the witches dance and sing
goblins and ghouls shrieking all night
haunting humanity with terror and fright
Painting by Donna Matthews with a Let’s Make Art Tutorial
The above poem is written in the Villanelle form. The Villanelle is a nineteen-line poem with two repeating rhymes and two refrains. The form is made up of five tercets followed by a quatrain. The first and third lines of the opening tercet are repeated alternately in the last lines of the succeeding stanzas; then in the final stanza, the refrain serves as the poem’s two concluding lines. You can learn more about poetry styles here.
Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.
