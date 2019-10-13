Halloween – Donna Matthews

goblins and ghouls shrieking all night

it’s halloween! the witches dance and sing

haunting humanity with terror and fright

vampire bats wake and take flight

tender young necks a delicious thing

goblins and ghouls shrieking all night

gravediggers shovel dirt; sneering with delight

human spare and found parts they fling

haunting humanity with terror and fright

the boogeyman tall, fearsome and might

terror and dread his shadow will bring

goblins and ghouls shrieking all night

zombies moan in the bright moonlight

out of the grave and wandering

haunting humanity with terror and fright

the graveyard bathed in an eerie green light

it’s halloween! the witches dance and sing

goblins and ghouls shrieking all night

haunting humanity with terror and fright

Painting by Donna Matthews with a Let’s Make Art Tutorial

The above poem is written in the Villanelle form. The Villanelle is a nineteen-line poem with two repeating rhymes and two refrains. The form is made up of five tercets followed by a quatrain. The first and third lines of the opening tercet are repeated alternately in the last lines of the succeeding stanzas; then in the final stanza, the refrain serves as the poem’s two concluding lines. You can learn more about poetry styles here.

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

Read more of Donna’s writing at DJ RANCH