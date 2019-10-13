My Soul to Keep – Robert G. Wertzler

Gods and Devils
Demons and Angels
Preachers and Politicians
Con Men and Salesman
Everybody seems to want
My Soul, or a piece of it
As the saying goes
Sorry, not sorry
My soul is mine to keep
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”