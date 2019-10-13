My Soul to Keep – Robert G. Wertzler

Gods and Devils

Demons and Angels

Preachers and Politicians

Con Men and Salesman

Everybody seems to want

My Soul, or a piece of it

As the saying goes

Sorry, not sorry

My soul is mine to keep

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”