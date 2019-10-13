My Soul to Keep – Taylor Grace

In the shadows

Forgotten peace

Silence, the thief

My soul to keep

Buried shame

Selfish needs

Lost time

Safety

Comfort

What I seek

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me