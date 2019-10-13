My Soul to Keep – Taylor Grace

In the shadows
Forgotten peace
Silence, the thief
My soul to keep
Buried shame
Selfish needs
Lost time
Safety
Comfort
What I seek
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me