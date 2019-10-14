Nightmare Flower – Ian Perlman

she arrived one night from across the country
in need of a new beginning
a new home, a new school, a fresh start
embraced easily
as her demeanor was demure and inviting
friends came easily
her circle expanded quickly
like spring blooming after showers
changes arrived
bringing pause to all surrounding her
roots became exposed
they were snarled and ugly
a nightmare flower soon to stand alone
a lesson to be learned
from everything that grows
You can read more of Ian's writing on looking in your window
Wow… creepy idea…
Ian Perlman – True nature exposed
