Nightmare Flower – Ian Perlman

she arrived one night from across the country

in need of a new beginning

a new home, a new school, a fresh start

embraced easily

as her demeanor was demure and inviting

friends came easily

her circle expanded quickly

like spring blooming after showers

changes arrived

bringing pause to all surrounding her

roots became exposed

they were snarled and ugly

a nightmare flower soon to stand alone

a lesson to be learned

from everything that grows

