Nightmare Flower – Ian Perlman

Writing Prompt Challenge

she arrived one night from across the country
in need of a new beginning
a new home, a new school, a fresh start

embraced easily
as her demeanor was demure and inviting

friends came easily
her circle expanded quickly
like spring blooming after showers

changes arrived
bringing pause to all surrounding her

roots became exposed
they were snarled and ugly
a nightmare flower soon to stand alone

a lesson to be learned
from everything that grows

You can read more of Ian’s writing on looking in your window

