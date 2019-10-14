Nightmare flower – Phillip Knight Scott

There’s not enough coffee in the pantry

to poison the nightmare flower

growing inside my mind this Monday morning –

a menacing thought blooming in shadows.

What phantoms creep in darkness,

wakeful vigils watching

through keyholes while moonless skies sway

then give way

to the quiet sun cheering for someone to hear?

The sun is too loud.

She dropped the seeds in my ear while I was sleeping

then evaporated, leaving me

a farmer diluted, hosing my brain with

caffeine while my wetter winks paint sorrow

in neat rows not yet tilled.

What blossom sprouts in dejection,

rotten and unwanted

I sit wishing the sun would retreat or retract

or simply retrace its steps in reverse?

(c) 2019 by Phillip Knight Scott

Phillip Knight Scott lives in North Carolina with his wife and 3-year-old son, who has been frustratingly developing his own opinions on everything. At least for the next year, Phillip is on the right side of 40. (Both the interstate and existence in years). By day he works for a software company but has been writing for decades and only recently decided to pursue publishing them to an audience. You can read more of Phillip’s writing at Reverie in reverse