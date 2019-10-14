Nightmare Flower – Robert G. Wertzler

How like a flower

A nightmare can be

It forms just a hint

An innocent beginning

Like a little bud

And grows bigger, fatter

Begins to blossom

Spreading out its petals

Each one unfurling

Revealing a new terror

Sending up a toxic perfume

Attracting strange, mutant

Creatures to its core

Seeming to overtake

The whole garden

And finally withering

In the light of waking

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”