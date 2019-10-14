Obsidian + Opal – Whiskey + Empathy

He drew me in
with his seductive words
and dark, brooding glare…
then set my soul on fire.

Without my ever saying a word,
he knew how to love me
in a way I never even knew I needed;
Illuminating my facets
more brilliant than ever
with each passing day –
I was the Opal to his Obsidian,
and my soul would be his
forevermore…

Dark & twisty; Elated & vibrant…
Consider these writings/purges, the absolution of an Empath.

You can read more of Whiskey + Empathy’s writing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

