Obsidian + Opal – Whiskey + Empathy

He drew me in
with his seductive words
and dark, brooding glare…
then set my soul on fire.
Without my ever saying a word,
he knew how to love me
in a way I never even knew I needed;
Illuminating my facets
more brilliant than ever
with each passing day –
I was the Opal to his Obsidian,
and my soul would be his
forevermore…
Dark & twisty; Elated & vibrant…
Consider these writings/purges, the absolution of an Empath.
