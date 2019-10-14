Obsidian + Opal – Whiskey + Empathy

He drew me in

with his seductive words

and dark, brooding glare…

then set my soul on fire.

Without my ever saying a word,

he knew how to love me

in a way I never even knew I needed;

Illuminating my facets

more brilliant than ever

with each passing day –

I was the Opal to his Obsidian,

and my soul would be his

forevermore…

Dark & twisty; Elated & vibrant…

Consider these writings/purges, the absolution of an Empath.

