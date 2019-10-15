Feminism is my Realism- Kindra M. Austin & Christine Ray

Originally published on Whisper and the Roar
I am Organism
Female
Defense Mechanism
Natural
Feminism is my Realism
Because #MeToo, Motherfuckers
I’ve been abused
Been paid less cash
Called a Radical Cunt a
Bleeding Heart Liberal and
Put in my place—
Not my place, but theirs
I’ve been judged by the size of my body and clothes I wear
Been held back by (un)intelligent men and even stupider women
Who mock my Heart and Common Sense—
Slammed by Pseudo-Brain influenced by Meme Culture
I am Organism polluting the Cesspool
Feminism is my Realism
(Kindra M. Austin)
I am Organism
Female
Defense Mechanism
Instinctive
Feminism is my Realism
Because if I had been paid my 80 cents on the dollar
For every time I have been called
Bitch
Dyke
Ball breaker
Since I was 12 years old
I’d be in the damn 1%
Told my whole life
That I am
Too angry
Too emotional
Too loud
Too direct
Ask too many questions
Why-can’t-you-just-sit-quietly-like-a-lady-and-smile-more?
Gagged with guilt to keep the peace
Gaslighted
so others can maintain the precious status quo
I am Virus circulating in the Bloodstream
Feminism is my Realism
(Christine Ray)