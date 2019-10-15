Nightmare Flower – Christine E. Ray

you declared that you

loved me

more than life itself

to any

and all

that would listen

if only

you had valued life

a bit more highly

than the darkness

you received your

first kiss

from Lady Midnight

herself

on moonless eves

the imprint of

her pale, frosty lips

still glitters

on your neck

as we lay black narcissi

blood red roses

before our empty crypts

I remember when hearts

and hope

still beat in our chests

before we were mere memory

and shadow

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved