Nightmare Flower – Christine E. Ray

you declared that you
loved me
more than life itself
to any
and all
that would listen
if only
you had valued life
a bit more highly
than the darkness
you received your
first kiss
from Lady Midnight
herself
on moonless eves
the imprint of
her pale, frosty lips
still glitters
on your neck
as we lay black narcissi
blood red roses
before our empty crypts
I remember when hearts
and hope
still beat in our chests
before we were mere memory
and shadow
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Christine Ray – Fruit of the nightmare flower
