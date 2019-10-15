Rose Thorns – Donna Matthews

bright red blood dripping

nightmare flower; rose’s thorn

petals raven black

Painting by Donna Matthews with a Let’s Make Art Tutorial

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

