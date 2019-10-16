All That is Left

aching sadness
feels like
drifting
like falling
like tumbling
iridescent tear drops
well up
phantom pain
for other hearts
I used
to hold
afloat
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
