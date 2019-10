FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

Dear readers and writers,

I have six more slots available for pieces of poetry or prose on the subject of Healing.

Your piece can be loosely based around the theme and you may send up to three pieces for consideration.

Please follow the guidelines on the submissions page (linked below).

Submission guidelines

I look forward to hearing from you and hopefully sharing your work with FVR’s vast readership!

Happy writing!

Kristiana