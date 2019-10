She passed by the forgotten graveyard tossing

some roses

And the exorcised spirits there wondered.

Was she a witch with potent portions?

Would she magically swirl handfuls of hair of vexing townsmen?

Would that demon lover offer this back in the guise of mulled

cider?

They watched her walk away.

Watched her fading silhouette merge with the

blinding lightning.

Bizarre writer ▪ Messy crafter ▪ Insane mother

