Monstress – Robert G. Wertzler

At first sight, nothing obvious

Nothing to pin the feeling on

But, still, that cold feeling

Like an ice pack on your spine

Like others, shying away

Something eerie in peripheral vision

Or movements not quite right

Are her arms too long?

Can’t be sure

Why the gloves, always the gloves

Never off in public? Do the fingers

Bend as if no joints, or too many?

Those shoes, the tall stilettos,

Heels never seeming to touch ground

No, couldn’t be – eyes playing tricks

She moves through the crowd with

Ever a space around her, instinct

Keeping all a distance

Who is that? You ask

The whispered answer,

The Monstress

And you wonder

What need

What grief

What pain

What rage

Might, or must, live

Behind that veil she wears

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”