Nightmare Flower – Stephen W. Buchanan

There was black

Smoke, ash

char and charcoal

Everything burned

Everything gone

Everything

‘Total destruction’

they told him

‘No survivors

Sorry for your loss’

Leaving him alone

There was white

Soft, pure

standing alone

in a heat cracked vase

on a table mostly ash

A single white rose

And a card

untouched by flame or smoke

‘Happy Anniversary Darling

May our life together

continue to be wonderful’

He jolted awake

Gasping

Heart pounding

Cold sweating

The next day

he made reservations

bought a card

that said

‘I’m sorry’

and flowers

No white roses

(C) Stephen W. Buchanan 2019

