Nightmare Flower – Stephen W. Buchanan

There was black
Smoke, ash
char and charcoal
Everything burned
Everything gone
Everything
‘Total destruction’
they told him
‘No survivors
Sorry for your loss’
Leaving him alone

There was white
Soft, pure
standing alone
in a heat cracked vase
on a table mostly ash
A single white rose
And a card
untouched by flame or smoke
‘Happy Anniversary Darling
May our life together
continue to be wonderful’

He jolted awake
Gasping
Heart pounding
Cold sweating
The next day
he made reservations
bought a card
that said
‘I’m sorry’
and flowers
No white roses

(C) Stephen W. Buchanan 2019

You can read more of Stephen’s writing at If You Haven’t Got A Sonnet

