A Flower’s Worst Nightmare – Pallavi

Down, down, down into the darkness of the grave
comes to life a flower’s worst nightmare
bloomed majestic and hand-picked by the gardener as a semblance of exquisite beauty
its heart desired to end up in a vase
brighten up an alley, a room, or somewhere be fondly placed
maybe even become a reason to mend a fight or augment a child’s smile
settle for a broach on his coat or a decor in her hair
Alas! dreams of being showered on happy occasions withered away
with its newfound fate.
Chosen for a visit to the cemetery
and left behind with the dead, down in the darkness of reality.
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts
