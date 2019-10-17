A Flower’s Worst Nightmare – Pallavi

Down, down, down into the darkness of the grave

comes to life a flower’s worst nightmare

bloomed majestic and hand-picked by the gardener as a semblance of exquisite beauty

its heart desired to end up in a vase

brighten up an alley, a room, or somewhere be fondly placed

maybe even become a reason to mend a fight or augment a child’s smile

settle for a broach on his coat or a decor in her hair

Alas! dreams of being showered on happy occasions withered away

with its newfound fate.

Chosen for a visit to the cemetery

and left behind with the dead, down in the darkness of reality.

Photo by Rahul from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts