Monstress – Donna Matthews

I was never kinder to the old man than during the whole week before I killed him. His voice is raspy and weak as he pulls me in close. “My darling girl. My beautiful, darling girl. Why?” Rebellious tears roll down my cheeks. I want to be strong and stoic but I’m not. The wooden stake protruding from his chest spells an end for us both…he is dying and I am free.

mirror reflection

turning this way and that way

finding sheer delight

confidence filling a heart

bewitching monstress dancing

Painting by Donna Matthews with a Let’s Make Art Tutorial

The above poem is written in a form called Haibun. Haibun, is a prosimetric literary form originating in Japan, combining prose and haiku/senryu/tanka. The range of haibun is broad and frequently includes autobiography, diary, essay, prose poem, short story, and travel journal. Learn more about various poetry styles here.

The tanka form is generally a short poem with the following pattern 5-7-5-7-7. In its purest form, tanka poems are most commonly written as expressions of gratitude, love, or self-reflection and can be read forwards and backwards.

Donna Matthews started writing a couple of years ago when her children started leaving her nest. She enjoys writing poetry, prose, and short stories. In addition to writing, she also loves to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. She is passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities.

