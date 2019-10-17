Monstress – Nabeeha Khadija

Writing Prompt Challenge

Say yes to the torn wedding dress.
Romeo is half way to hell.
He is dancing barefoot to the melody
Of unfaithfulness.
Lovers are stepping out of sincere shade.
Say yes to a lost living.
Juliet is a surviving monstress.
She is walking to the dawning of death.
Devotees are firing off peaceful
Epistles of hatred.

What if Romeo and Juliet never loved each other?
What if solitude was all the story we gloriously narrated to honour our illusions?
What if you and I are the apogee of a failed love story?
What if…?

