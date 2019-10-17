My Soul to Keep – Georgiann Carlson

“What is that?” he asked.

“Oh, this?” she said, holding out her hands. “It’s my soul. Sometimes it gets tired of staying inside of me, so I take it out so it can sparkle and have more room.”

“That’s not possible.”

“But I’m doing it,” she laughed. “So, it is.”

“That’s just a sparkler.”

“What do you think your soul is?”

“It’s not that,” he said, staring at her.

“How do you know?”

“I just know,” he answered, his frustration becoming obvious.

“I’m sorry,” she said.

“For what?”

“I didn’t realize that you couldn’t see.”

“I can see just fine, thank you. You’re just making things up.”

She smiled at him and the sparkles disappeared into her chest. She sighed, turned, and danced away, her soul safely back inside her body. “There’s so much you’re missing,” she called to him, over her shoulder. “You should try opening your eyes. You’ll be amazed at what you can see and learn.”

He watched her go until she disappeared. His friend walked up to him and said, “Come on, time for lunch.”

He didn’t move.

“What’s up with you?” asked his friend.

“I just met someone,” he said.

“Whatever,” said his friend, starting to move. “I’m hungry, let’s go.”

“She was different,” he said.”

“You’ll feel better when you’ve had some food.”

“What if I don’t?” he asked, panic in his tone. “What if I don’t.”

