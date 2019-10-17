Shield Maiden Collaboration: The Burning Bed

Dedicated to the Survivors of Domestic Violence worldwide

1Wise-Woman:

memories float about like smoke from a raging wildfire

unsure if I should run or hide

a conflicting desire to hold on and release

breathe in, breathe out

shaking, quaking

I need them to stay

I need them to go

Aurora Phoenix:

chafing of my bondage

sparked a rope burn

it smoldered inside me

tonguing greedily upon my soul

it fed on the fuel of my fears

igniting red-orange on my flesh

licking with scarlet-steel flames

through the cracked parchment

shell of my skin

Dom:

I think I am supposed to hate this encounter… possibly hate it and me enough to love it.

I don’t know if I need it to stop… or if I just need to see where it will go… the pain is so parallel to my pleasure…

Yet all that I feel is the heat from this burning bed… it’s hot like fire as my arsonist whispers in my ear… his words… “you like it…” are swirling around my head…

More like bouncing like a sick game or ping pong… or possibly a dirtier game… something so wrong…

Or is it right?

The fire in my loins can’t be extinguished… my body betrays me over and over and she doesn’t fight….

Christine Ray

It started as fire

The slow red flame that licked up my walls

Before you showed me Jekyll and Hyde

As you knock me to the floor

for what I decide

Will be the last damn time

I realize I have turned to a woman of ice

Blood from my split lip frozen to my chin

Frost on my skin that will burn

Your fingers if you lay your hands on me again

Kindra Austin:

Label me crazy with ink black, blue, and red;

You beat up my body,

Raped away my identity,

Fucked up my head.

Is my insanity so temporary?

I wonder while you burn.