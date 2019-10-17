you are scars

sculptured

onto my soul

black ink memory

etched into my skin

silver bullets

shot from a high–powered rifle

penetrating my flesh

embedding in my heart

my lungs

i watch the drops of blood

slowly pool at my feet

while I struggle to breathe deep

the empty air left behind

in your wake

I long to feel the bone wracking

transformation

of woman into wolf

human cries will not do justice

this mourning requires

midnight howling to the starless sky

the cold light

of a full moon

the echoing chorus

of lupine brothers and sisters

who know my pain

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved