you are scars
sculptured
onto my soul
black ink memory
etched into my skin
silver bullets
shot from a high–powered rifle
penetrating my flesh
embedding in my heart
my lungs
i watch the drops of blood
slowly pool at my feet
while I struggle to breathe deep
the empty air left behind
in your wake
I long to feel the bone wracking
transformation
of woman into wolf
human cries will not do justice
this mourning requires
midnight howling to the starless sky
the cold light
of a full moon
the echoing chorus
of lupine brothers and sisters
who know my pain
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Howling pain
LikeLiked by 1 person