you may have

my heart

I do not

need it

anymore

I have replaced it

with clockwork

elegant

diamond hard

it ticks faithfully

reliably

beneath my ribs

never a flutter

nor a cry

does it utter

I hold fast

to my spine

so lately reinforced

with razor wire

steel rods

I do not

intend

to ever bow or

bend

again

to the charms

whims

of mercurial lovers

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved