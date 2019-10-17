Spare and Found Parts – Georgiann Carlson

she spent most of her time
looking for spare parts
she thought
that if she could find their hearts
she could put them back into people
and they would be able
to recognize what they needed
in order to be kind and peaceful
but search as she may
the only thing she found
was death
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – A worthy, but fruitless search
LikeLiked by 1 person