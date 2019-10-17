Spare and Found Parts – Georgiann Carlson

she spent most of her time

looking for spare parts

she thought

that if she could find their hearts

she could put them back into people

and they would be able

to recognize what they needed

in order to be kind and peaceful

but search as she may

the only thing she found

was death

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life