Nights at the Circus – Georgiann Carlson

don’t go to the circus

especially at night

when the sun’s not out

to guard you

and wrap you in its light

stay at home

and read a book

ride your bike

or learn to cook

but don’t go to the circus

especially at night

everything you see there

isn’t what it seems

and it’s always far too noisy

which muffles all the screams

the horses once were people

the elephants

were too

the clowns

are made of different stuff

patched up with tape and glue

most of what they’re made of

came from kids who look like you

the acrobats

have feathers

since most of them were birds

the Ring Master is scary

made of black top hats and words

so listen hard

you know I’m right

don’t go to the circus

especially at night

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life