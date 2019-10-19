Nights at the Circus – Georgiann Carlson

don’t go to the circus
especially at night
when the sun’s not out
to guard you
and wrap you in its light
stay at home
and read a book
ride your bike
or learn to cook
but don’t go to the circus
especially at night
everything you see there
isn’t what it seems
and it’s always far too noisy
which muffles all the screams
the horses once were people
the elephants
were too
the clowns
are made of different stuff
patched up with tape and glue
most of what they’re made of
came from kids who look like you
the acrobats
have feathers
since most of them were birds
the Ring Master is scary
made of black top hats and words
so listen hard
you know I’m right
don’t go to the circus
especially at night
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life