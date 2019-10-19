The Dark Chrysalis – Robert G. Wertzler

Black it was, blacker than black

A black that seemed to suck light

Out of everything around it

That seemed to eat light

So far black it was hard

To see any details on it

A black uncomfortable

To be near, frightening

In its embodiment of void

Of bottomless abyss

It had not completely defeated

The high tech scans

They were indistinct, not giving

Their usual fine detail, but

Showed enough to reveal

Something alive inside

Growing and changing

In metamorphosis

Opinions what to do with it differed

Kill it, but how?

Launch it back to the depths

Of space between the stars

Freeze it and open it and

Study the creature within

Let it mature and emerge

And find a use for it.

While they debated, the thing

Inside continued to become

And was aware of them

And making plans

Plans darker than its

Dark chrysalis shell

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”