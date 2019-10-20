Bewitched – Robert G. Wertzler

I did not meet the witches

On the road from a battle

But in a different world

A world between the wires

They had no eyes of newts

Or toes of frogs and such

They had words burning

On pages, and with poems

They cast their spells

Spells of truth and life

Of pain and love

Of survival against the odds

Such spells they cast

That I fell under

I am thoroughly bewitched

Hoping never to be freed

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”