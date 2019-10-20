Bewitched – Robert G. Wertzler

I did not meet the witches
On the road from a battle
But in a different world
A world between the wires
They had no eyes of newts
Or toes of frogs and such
They had words burning
On pages, and with poems
They cast their spells
Spells of truth and life
Of pain and love
Of survival against the odds
Such spells they cast
That I fell under
I am thoroughly bewitched
Hoping never to be freed
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”