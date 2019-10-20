Eyes That Ask – Pallavi

Her eyes sharper than the sharpest object

like shattered blue glass

speechlessly asking

why this facade?

you believe and bow in front of the unknown and unseen

yet, my existence in flesh and blood seems too unpleasant.

Photo by Jenna Hamra from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts