Imposter

my right foot and I
are on the outs
again
I keep telling it
what I want it to do
but sometimes it just sits there
unresponsive
It looks like my right foot
it feels like my right foot
but it’s as if it has forgotten
what it means to be foot
forgotten what it means
to coordinate with leg
my left foot is irritated
by the extra work
my left hand is suspicious
says my right foot must be an imposter
thinks we shouldn’t trust it
calls it faux foot
my right hand is quiet
wise
under the circumstances
it is weak
losing its grip

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

