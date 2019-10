Water refreshing skin

washing away tears,

dirt and grime

The ocean carries me

Cleansing my soul

and erasing time

Forgetful of sorrow

Drifting away on waves

Soaking in its energy

A magical sensation

Feeling bewitched

Absorbing the synergy

Touching the horizon

Floating in rhythm

with the birds

Seeing faces in clouds

Escaping madness

No need for words

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

