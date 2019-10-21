DEADLINE EXTENDED for ‘Dear Juliet’

I am collecting pieces of poetry and prose for a new writing series I am calling ‘Dear Juliet.’ The idea is to put a modern and feminist spin on letters to whichever female character from Shakespeare you’d like.

If you are interested in participating, email your submissions to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com with Dear Juliet in the subject line. The best of the pieces submitted will be published on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen and there is a chance they will be published in a future Indie Blu(e) Publishing chapbook.

Submissions are due by midnight, Thursday, October 31st.