she has eyes

of smoke and flame

that rivet you

to the spot

a moth pinned

to velvet

her eyes

examine you

categorize you

ally

threat

equal

or simply

beneath

her notice

she penetrates

your very core

sees all your secrets

even the ones

you keep from yourself

she is a steel trap

incapable of forgetting

the truth that she finds

her assessment

burning into you

making you squirm

longing for sunglasses

a tinfoil helmet

she has eyes

that have seen

nightmares

you can only imagine

that makes you

want to run away

from her knowing gaze

from yourself

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved