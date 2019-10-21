she has eyes
of smoke and flame
that rivet you
to the spot
a moth pinned
to velvet
her eyes
examine you
categorize you
ally
threat
equal
or simply
beneath
her notice
she penetrates
your very core
sees all your secrets
even the ones
you keep from yourself
she is a steel trap
incapable of forgetting
the truth that she finds
her assessment
burning into you
making you squirm
longing for sunglasses
a tinfoil helmet
she has eyes
that have seen
nightmares
you can only imagine
that makes you
want to run away
from her knowing gaze
from yourself
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – A seer of your truth
LikeLiked by 1 person