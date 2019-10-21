Sharp Objects – Georgiann Carlson

because she had power
men saw her as a threat
they said she was dangerous
so she ran
never staying in one place
for any length of time
she tried to be invisible
to make herself small
so she wouldn’t be noticed
so she wouldn’t have to speak
but she was quiet for so long
that words started sticking
in her throat
and when she finally
coughed them up
they were
sharp objects
that pierced
the hearts of men
and forced them see
the damage they had done
