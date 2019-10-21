Sharp Objects – Georgiann Carlson

because she had power

men saw her as a threat

they said she was dangerous

so she ran

never staying in one place

for any length of time

she tried to be invisible

to make herself small

so she wouldn’t be noticed

so she wouldn’t have to speak

but she was quiet for so long

that words started sticking

in her throat

and when she finally

coughed them up

they were

sharp objects

that pierced

the hearts of men

and forced them see

the damage they had done

