Sharp Objects – Robert G. Wertzler

Few are allowed to meet him
The proprietor of the museum
That creation of an obsession
The Museum Of Sharp Objects
Visitors do meet the guide
An enthusiastic young man
Pointing out special items
A French Guillotine blade
Obviously much used
The Aztec obsidian knife
For human sacrifice
Supposedly, Lizzy Borden’s ax
And so much more
Often, with single visitors
And none others about
A casual question comes
Who knows you are here?
The answer, “No one.”
Might get an invitation
To meet the creator
Of the collection.
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”