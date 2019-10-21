Sharp Objects – Robert G. Wertzler

Few are allowed to meet him

The proprietor of the museum

That creation of an obsession

The Museum Of Sharp Objects

Visitors do meet the guide

An enthusiastic young man

Pointing out special items

A French Guillotine blade

Obviously much used

The Aztec obsidian knife

For human sacrifice

Supposedly, Lizzy Borden’s ax

And so much more

Often, with single visitors

And none others about

A casual question comes

Who knows you are here?

The answer, “No one.”

Might get an invitation

To meet the creator

Of the collection.

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”