The Three Marked Pennies – Robert G. Wertzler

Each was marked

Same strange birthmark

As if tattooed in the womb

A sign, rune-like, matching

No known language

Three girls named Penny

Born the same day

In different countries

Unknown to each other

Until the internet

Until Google searches

Each trying to find meaning

Finding, instead, each other

But no answer, until

A photo, same mark

On older skin, with

A message cautioning

“Tell no one”

In each generation

Three are chosen

Your gift will manifest

When you come of age

Trust you are not going mad

I will know and tell you

How to come to us

And in the fullness of time

So it was they joined

That sisterhood, transformed

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”