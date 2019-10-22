Quotable Poe Week 4-Lynn White

Lynn White takes on the Quotable Poe Challenge at Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
Dreaming
There was a time when
I knew where to find you,
knew the places and spaces
you inhabited
in my dreams,
in my day
and night
dreams.
You would be waiting there,
waiting to be found,
waiting to come
to me
revealing your secrets.
Now it’s harder to discern you,
to recognise your shape and form.
You are becoming fragmented and ephemeral,
floating forms in a damp mist of change
holding on tight
to your secrets
Don’t pass me by.
I still want to know you
to discover you
to learn what you’ve become.
© 2019 Lynn White
Lynn White lives in north Wales. Her work is influenced by issues of social justice and events, places and people she has known or imagined. She is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of dream, fantasy. She was shortlisted in the Theatre Cloud ‘War Poetry for Today’ competition and has been…
View original post 32 more words