Quotable Poe Week 4-Lynn White

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Dreaming

There was a time when

I knew where to find you,

knew the places and spaces

you inhabited

in my dreams,

in my day

and night

dreams.

You would be waiting there,

waiting to be found,

waiting to come

to me

revealing your secrets.

Now it’s harder to discern you,

to recognise your shape and form.

You are becoming fragmented and ephemeral,

floating forms in a damp mist of change

holding on tight

to your secrets

Don’t pass me by.

I still want to know you

to discover you

to learn what you’ve become.

© 2019 Lynn White

Lynn White lives in north Wales. Her work is influenced by issues of social justice and events, places and people she has known or imagined. She is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of dream, fantasy. She was shortlisted in the Theatre Cloud ‘War Poetry for Today’ competition and has been…