Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I

Tears go by

as years expand from Heaven to horizon;

and I scale the mountain ranges risen in

consequence of your death.

Jesus,

or some other guardian breathes for me

whilst my lungs delight in respite

from high altitudes.

II

In this,

the winter of my youth,

stillness settles deep into bone,

and I am reconciled.

You visit upon me

memories,

and I am happy here

at the summit.

© 2019 Kindra M. Austin