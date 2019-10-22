Quotable Poe Week Three-Violet Lentz

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Not I

When the end became inevitable- ruthlessness drained from him like so

much sour sweat.

Dually castrated, both power and position irreparably severed, he

became the culmination of everything he never was- but could have

saved himself- if only he had been. Humble. Gentle. Meek. Qualities

that if he had employed them outside of the present theater of

derision, might have served him well. But at this juncture?

I cannot say, said metamorphose did not cause my heart to stray. Even

go out to him at times. In fact, I was never kinder to the old man-

than during the whole week before I killed him.

Yet, when alas the final fetid draft did cross his lips, I was left to

wonder if perhaps a mistake had not been made.

The elation I had envisioned his ultimate expiration would bring-

exhibited itself instead- as a vast emptiness. Sans the…