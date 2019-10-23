A promise worth keeping – Pallavi

I make a promise to you, my body
I will take care of you forever
will give you what you deserve
water nutrition and fiber

I make a promise to you, my body
I will not treat you second hand
attending to rest of my commitments
and forgetting all your demands

I make a promise to you, my body
I shall not give up
choose when to fight and when to let go
cheer for even half filled cup

In return, promise me, my body
you will speak up when you see an issue
I will put everything at stake for you
like you have for mine.

 

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts

