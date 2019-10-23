Body – Robert G. Wertzler

The body was there

Sleeping, it would seem

Trouble was, it was his

The magic had worked

Let him get out of it

Go gallivanting about

Invisible and immaterial

Time came to go back in

Or the body would die

He’d be a ghost for real

He had forgotten the spell

The one to return

The book was right there

And he had no fingers

To turn the pages

Then, the breathing stopped

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”