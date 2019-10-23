Body – Robert G. Wertzler

The body was there
Sleeping, it would seem
Trouble was, it was his
The magic had worked
Let him get out of it
Go gallivanting about
Invisible and immaterial
Time came to go back in
Or the body would die
He’d be a ghost for real
He had forgotten the spell
The one to return
The book was right there
And he had no fingers
To turn the pages
Then, the breathing stopped
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”