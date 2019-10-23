The Graveyard Apartment – Robert G. Wertzler

It really was an apartment

It really was in the graveyard

Converted from a mausoleum

Of a family that died out

Given to the gravedigger

He liked it, felt at home

Among the dead

And, he had secrets

One, he found the crypt

The catacomb below

Found it perfect

Perfect for his hobbies

For the captured ones

Down in the crypt

To play with

To teach his games

Torture games

Eating games

Until it became their turn

Among the remains

Of former players

The day came he

Didn’t come to work

The door found open

Bloody hand prints on it

Bloody footprints going out

Led back down to him

Seems one of his toys

Learned the game too well

Whereabouts now unknown

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”